About this product

Experience the euphoria of THC and all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD with our Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge, ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.



Derived in small batches from organic hemp flower, our Live Resin Delta-8 THC preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant. The high purity and refined quality of our delta-8 live resin offers a subtle cannabis flavor, along with all the benefits of CBD, and a bit milder buzz than THC.



To extract our live resin, we start with fresh-cut, organic high CBD cannabis flowers. This ensures that the full-spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes present in the plant make it through to the live resin extract. We then slowly homogenize pure delta-8 distillate into the live resin to produce the purest delta-8 THC on the market.



No Chemicals or Additives

Third-Party Lab Tested

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC



Net Wt. 1ml

