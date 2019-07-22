Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Containing 0% THC, our vape pens still provide 250mg of pure full-spectrum CBD.
Available in 5 flavors: Pure, Orange Vanilla, Wild Berry, Tropicana & Banana.
● Consistent flow rate
● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
● 0% THC
Net Weight 500mg
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
