About this product

Sour Lifter provides an uplifting and energizing experience. These two features meet you immediately after your first taste of this strain and last throughout the session.



This strong sativa strain is best for daytime use. The high CBD content of Sour Lifter reduces feelings of nervousness or paranoia that some strains produce while maintaining the ability to remain focused and creative. Sour Lifter does not create a heavy body sensation despite its indica-like effects.



Those who enjoy Sour Lifter as a daytime choice should pair it with an afternoon meal or beverage to ward off potential munchies.