Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Sour Lifter provides an uplifting and energizing experience. These two features meet you immediately after your first taste of this strain and last throughout the session.
This strong sativa strain is best for daytime use. The high CBD content of Sour Lifter reduces feelings of nervousness or paranoia that some strains produce while maintaining the ability to remain focused and creative. Sour Lifter does not create a heavy body sensation despite its indica-like effects.
Those who enjoy Sour Lifter as a daytime choice should pair it with an afternoon meal or beverage to ward off potential munchies.
This strong sativa strain is best for daytime use. The high CBD content of Sour Lifter reduces feelings of nervousness or paranoia that some strains produce while maintaining the ability to remain focused and creative. Sour Lifter does not create a heavy body sensation despite its indica-like effects.
Those who enjoy Sour Lifter as a daytime choice should pair it with an afternoon meal or beverage to ward off potential munchies.
Sour Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!