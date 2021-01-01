Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Strawnana CBD Vape Cartridge

Buy Here

About this product

Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, our pure CBD cartridge contains full spectrum cannabidiol to instantly soothe and calm your nerves. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor.

With 0% THC, this vape cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.

Rapid absorption
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
100% Natural
0% THC

Lab-Tested | Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!