About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, our pure CBD cartridge contains full spectrum cannabidiol to instantly soothe and calm your nerves. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor.
With 0% THC, this vape cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
Rapid absorption
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
100% Natural
0% THC
Lab-Tested | Made in USA
