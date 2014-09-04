Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Whether you're headed to a film festival or gearing up for a yoga retreat, bring some Super Sour Space Candy along. A great purple colored strain with a strong citrus aroma, this high CBD hemp flower is strongly recommended for daytime use.
With b-Caryophyllene and a-Pinene in its terpene profile, this strain offers an uplifting experience that's mellow enough to enjoy all day long.
Contains 13.5% CBD and less than 0.3% THC.
Super Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
431 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
