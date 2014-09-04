About this product

Whether you're headed to a film festival or gearing up for a yoga retreat, bring some Super Sour Space Candy along. A great purple colored strain with a strong citrus aroma, this high CBD hemp flower is strongly recommended for daytime use.



With b-Caryophyllene and a-Pinene in its terpene profile, this strain offers an uplifting experience that's mellow enough to enjoy all day long.



Contains 13.5% CBD and less than 0.3% THC.