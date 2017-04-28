About this product
Every single product we produce is 100% Oregon made. Our strictly cannabis plant based philosophy, means everything we deliver to you is completely from our home turf…and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
Sour Sunset is a new hybrid from DNA Genetics affiliated Crockett Family Farms that crosses the clone-only AJ’s Sour Diesel with a Secret Sherbet male to create a high-potency 60% indica that is loaded with delicious flavors and terpenes. Featuring high yields, THC levels well over 20%, and great bag appeal, Sour Sunset is sure to be a favorite with growers.
Single Origin products are made with strictly 100% cannabis terpenes, so you can experience cannabis in it’s purest form. We’re passionate about the plant our products comes from, so we vow to never over-process, just expertly enhance what’s already there.