We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Sira Naturals
Premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity.
6
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
Services
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
89 products
Flower
Mother of Grapes
by Sira Naturals
3.5
(
11
)
Flower
Moonrise
by Sira Naturals
4.9
(
7
)
Flower
Pineapple Mimosa
by Sira Naturals
3.8
(
6
)
Flower
88 G13 Hashplant
by Sira Naturals
THC 22%
4.6
(
5
)
Flower
Chuck OG
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
The Evelyne
by Sira Naturals
4.3
(
4
)
Flower
Tahoe OG
by Sira Naturals
THC 26.21%
CBD 0.07%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Dream Lotus
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Granddaddy Purple
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Triangle Kush
by Sira Naturals
THC 18.11%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blueberry
by Sira Naturals
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Blackfire
by Sira Naturals
THC 23%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tardis
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
24K Gold
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
by Sira Naturals
THC 20.3%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Hurkle
by Sira Naturals
THC 8.4%
CBD 6.8%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
SFV OG
by Sira Naturals
THC 25.71%
CBD 0%
2.5
(
2
)
Flower
Citrus Sap
by Sira Naturals
3.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Triangle Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 18.06%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
AK-47 Pre-Roll 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 14.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
88 G-13 HashPlant Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Sira Naturals
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Flower
AK-47
by Sira Naturals
THC 16.5%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Rosetta Stone Pre-Roll 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 15.86%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Uptown Funk Pre-Roll 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 19.34%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Sira Naturals
Catalog
Cannabis