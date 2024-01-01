We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Sira Naturals
Premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity.
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
Services
Sira Naturals products
356 products
Flower
Mother of Grapes
by Sira Naturals
3.5
(
11
)
Flower
Moonrise
by Sira Naturals
4.9
(
7
)
Flower
Pineapple Mimosa
by Sira Naturals
3.8
(
6
)
Flower
88 G13 Hashplant
by Sira Naturals
THC 22%
4.6
(
5
)
Flower
Chuck OG
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
The Evelyne
by Sira Naturals
4.3
(
4
)
Flower
Tahoe OG
by Sira Naturals
THC 26.21%
CBD 0.07%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Dream Lotus
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
3
)
Candy
SWEET SATIVA | HIGHLY EDIBLE SWEET FRUIT PUCKS
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
2
)
Balms
1:1 Nordic Goddess Balm 500mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Granddaddy Purple
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Triangle Kush
by Sira Naturals
THC 18.11%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blueberry
by Sira Naturals
4.5
(
2
)
Candy
Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews 260mg 10-pack
by Sira Naturals
THC 261.8%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
1:1 Nordic Goddess Body Balm 250mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 256.48%
CBD 260.96%
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
GSOG X MOB Wax
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
24K Gold
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
1
)
Hash
'88 G13 Hashplant Bubble Hash 1g
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
by Sira Naturals
THC 20.3%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blackfire
by Sira Naturals
THC 23%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
3 Chems Terp Sauce Cartridge
by Sira Naturals
THC 78%
5.0
(
1
)
Solventless
Blackberry Moonrocks 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
MTF Shatter 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 73.9%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Dosido #22 Shatter 0.5g
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
1
)
