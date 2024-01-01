Logo for the brand Sira Naturals

Sira Naturals

Premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity.
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdiblesTopicalsServices

Sira Naturals products

356 products
Product image for Mother of Grapes
Flower
Mother of Grapes
by Sira Naturals
Product image for Moonrise
Flower
Moonrise
by Sira Naturals
Product image for Pineapple Mimosa
Flower
Pineapple Mimosa
by Sira Naturals
Product image for 88 G13 Hashplant
Flower
88 G13 Hashplant
by Sira Naturals
THC 22%
Product image for Chuck OG
Flower
Chuck OG
by Sira Naturals
Product image for The Evelyne
Flower
The Evelyne
by Sira Naturals
Product image for Tahoe OG
Flower
Tahoe OG
by Sira Naturals
THC 26.21%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Dream Lotus
Flower
Dream Lotus
by Sira Naturals
Product image for SWEET SATIVA | HIGHLY EDIBLE SWEET FRUIT PUCKS
Candy
SWEET SATIVA | HIGHLY EDIBLE SWEET FRUIT PUCKS
by Sira Naturals
Product image for 1:1 Nordic Goddess Balm 500mg
Balms
1:1 Nordic Goddess Balm 500mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Granddaddy Purple
Flower
Granddaddy Purple
by Sira Naturals
Product image for Triangle Kush
Flower
Triangle Kush
by Sira Naturals
THC 18.11%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry
Flower
Blueberry
by Sira Naturals
Product image for Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews 260mg 10-pack
Candy
Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews 260mg 10-pack
by Sira Naturals
THC 261.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Nordic Goddess Body Balm 250mg
Balms
1:1 Nordic Goddess Body Balm 250mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 256.48%
CBD 260.96%
Product image for GSOG X MOB Wax
Wax
GSOG X MOB Wax
by Sira Naturals
Product image for 24K Gold
Flower
24K Gold
by Sira Naturals
Product image for '88 G13 Hashplant Bubble Hash 1g
Hash
'88 G13 Hashplant Bubble Hash 1g
by Sira Naturals
Product image for Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Flower
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
by Sira Naturals
THC 20.3%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Blackfire
Flower
Blackfire
by Sira Naturals
THC 23%
Product image for 3 Chems Terp Sauce Cartridge
Cartridges
3 Chems Terp Sauce Cartridge
by Sira Naturals
THC 78%
Product image for Blackberry Moonrocks 1g
Solventless
Blackberry Moonrocks 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for MTF Shatter 1g
Shatter
MTF Shatter 1g
by Sira Naturals
THC 73.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dosido #22 Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
Dosido #22 Shatter 0.5g
by Sira Naturals