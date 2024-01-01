We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Sira Naturals
Premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity.
6
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
Services
THC lotions, creams, & patches
5 products
Balms
1:1 Nordic Goddess Balm 500mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Balms
1:1 Nordic Goddess Body Balm 250mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 256.48%
CBD 260.96%
5.0
(
1
)
Lubricants & Oils
Purient Personal Lubricant
by Sira Naturals
5.0
(
1
)
Lubricants & Oils
Personal Lubricant 343mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Lubricants & Oils
Purient Personal Lubricant 300mg
by Sira Naturals
THC 300%
CBD 2.43%
