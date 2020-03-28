Created by The Sage Grower, Chuck OG (also known as Mutant Chuck) is a cross between Tahoe OG and an Afghani heirloom strain. A balanced hybrid, Chuck OG offers piney, gassy, and sour flavors common to those with OG lineage. It produces dense crystal-coated buds that offer effects that are sedative, giggly, and appetite-enhancing, making it perfect choice for relaxing evenings in.