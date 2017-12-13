About this product
Like other hybrid strains that pack a punch of flavor and THC, Kush-N-Cheese is great for a wide range of ailments. Medical users may take a toke or two at the beginning of their day to enjoy long-lasting relief from stress and depression, and individuals who often experience that 3 pm slump may find that this strain is their new favorite remedy. It can also address mild cases of pain including cramps, muscle issues, or headaches.
Both mental and physical effects are well represented here, as Kush-N-Cheese begins with a mental lift that’s joyful without being overwhelming. Your focus will sharpen slightly, and you’ll approach the rest of the day’s tasks with a new sense of vigor. As these sensations take hold of your mind, your body will experience a wave of buzzing that calms and relaxes you. Last but certainly not least, your high will include a case of the munchies, so make sure you have snacks at the ready.
About this strain
Kush-N-Cheese by Dinafem Seeds is a pungent cross that is known for being good to both expert and novice growers. Created by crossing Emerald OG with UK Cheese, this pungent pairing emits a savory stink of cheese, oil, and citrus. Offering predominantly physical effects, Kush-N-Cheese leans toward an indica-dominant effect while remaining a somewhat functional hybrid. Anticipate long-lasting relaxation that increases in weight and depth with continued consumption.
Kush-N-Cheese effects
