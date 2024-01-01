Log Cabin OG

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Log Cabin OG

Into the woods we go. Zesty notes of lime, pine, and spice, meld with gassy hints of petrol in Log Cabin OG. Fiery diesel tones, sugary lime, and soft flora clash beautifully to create a profile that is evocative of wandering through a pine and citrus grove, with the spirit of exploration alive and well in your heart. Hybrid and even keeled, Log Cabin OG stimulates and enlivens, while maintaining clarity and focus. So, grab your gear, breathe in the fresh pine-scented air, and embark on a journey with Log Cabin OG that's sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.

About this strain

Log Cabin is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon OGKB and Biker Kush. Log Cabin is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Log Cabin effects include uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Log Cabin when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, mood swings, and inflammation. Bred by Phinest Cannabis for THC Design, Log Cabin features flavors like citrus, pine, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Log Cabin typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Log Cabin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Six Labs
Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
