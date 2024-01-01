Log Cabin OG



Into the woods we go. Zesty notes of lime, pine, and spice, meld with gassy hints of petrol in Log Cabin OG. Fiery diesel tones, sugary lime, and soft flora clash beautifully to create a profile that is evocative of wandering through a pine and citrus grove, with the spirit of exploration alive and well in your heart. Hybrid and even keeled, Log Cabin OG stimulates and enlivens, while maintaining clarity and focus. So, grab your gear, breathe in the fresh pine-scented air, and embark on a journey with Log Cabin OG that's sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.

read more