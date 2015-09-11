SixFifths
OG Chem Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Premium Solventless Hash Oil that has been cold-cured to perfection in order to preserve terpenes commonly lost in the heating process. This results in a cleaner, smoother product as well as a cleaner, smoother high.
OG Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!