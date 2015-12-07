Skagit Organics
Hippie Crippler
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Hippie Crippler effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!