Logo for the brand Skagit Organics

Skagit Organics

Hippie Crippler

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Hippie Crippler effects

Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
