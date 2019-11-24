About this product
One of our staple strains, we’ve grown this since 2015 and she continues to gain more of a following every year. Vanilla and cookies notes, with some light citrus mixed in, very unique. Very relaxing and calming effects but can also fuel your creative side.
Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) x White Nightmare
About this strain
A cross of White Nightmare and Girl Scout Cookies, Nightmare Cookies is a hybrid that will lock you to the couch while delivering robust, uplifting euphoria. Nightmare Cookies exhibits beautiful purple hues, bright orange pistils, and an aroma that is thick with pine sap, earth, and sweetness. Enjoy this strain toward the end of the day to capitalize on its relaxing effects, appetite stimulation, and overall sedation.
Nightmare Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SKöRD
Founded in 2015, SKöRD is a cannabis producer/processor operating out of Battle Ground, Washington. We produce all our product out of a 7200 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up to not only produce the best quality cannabis possible but also the cleanest.
Our approach to cultivation emphasizes the excellence, adaptability, and diversity of well-grown cannabis. Our strains are selected in-house and are exclusive to SKöRD. We prize rigor in process and product above all things, always striving to create the highest standards possible and elevate consumer expectations.
Above all, we are cannabis purists and connoisseurs; we grow what we love, hand-crafted and clean, we produce what we want to experience, preserved and showcased. We do it this way for ourselves, but the ultimate reward is sharing it with other enthusiasts who, like us, have a profound appreciation for extraordinary unadulterated cannabis
