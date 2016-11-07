Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SkyBlue Vapor™

SkyBlue Vapor™

SkyBlue Essential - White

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!

It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com

98 Aloha White Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
Muscle spasms
10% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
ADD/ADHD
10% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!