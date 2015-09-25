ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Kona Gold
Sativa

4.5 20 reviews

Kona Gold

aka Kona

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Kona Gold

Kona Gold is a sativa strain that has traveled far from its native origin, the volcanic soils of Hawaii’s Big Island. Soaring cerebral-focused euphoria captures the mind while leaving the body light and functional, making this sativa a perfect pair with or replacement for your morning cup of coffee. A tropical medley of pineapple and citrus flavors are cut by a sharp sour aroma that could almost be compared to diesel fuel. The authentic Kona Gold is unique to its mineral-rich homeland, but its replications overseas still have much to offer sativa enthusiasts.

Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Kona Gold
First strain child
Hawaiian Mayan Gold
child
Second strain child
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush
child

