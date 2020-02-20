SkyBlue Vapor™
SkyBlue Vapor™ Terp Cell Cartridge – 510 Thread
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
You are sure to win some style points among your friends with this exclusive addition by SkyBlue Vapor™. Medical grade stainless steel, pure ceramics and pyrex glass are combined for flawless functionality with a timeless look. This premium atomizer is unlike many others; it is 100% leak proof! Move over CCELL, our inlet holes are pointed inward for ultimate oil absorption. In combination with our “Click” Lock atomizer design, it is the perfect choice for a pocket sized essential oil diffuser. All essential oil atomizers come with a universal tank adapter. This means you can fill the tank yourself or unscrew and replace with any pre-filled cartridge with the same size threading!
Sour Kosher effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
