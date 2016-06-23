About this strain
Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss.
Blue Magoo effects
Reported by real people like you
278 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Slab Mechanix
Looking for that hydro you haven't found since medical? Agro Mechanix has been at it since the start of dispensaries and made the transition so you didn't get left behind. Tacoma bred, born and raised, you can count on Agro Mechanix to provide the highest quality indoor hydro, outdoor sun grown and top shelf concentrates to light up your day!