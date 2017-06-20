Loading…
Logo for the brand Smoke-Rite

Smoke-Rite

White Cookies Pre-Roll 7g 14-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

White Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
