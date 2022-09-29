About this product
At Smokiez, we love our pets! If your furry friend is dealing with health or behavioral challenges, it is likely that CBD can be a fantastic resource. Our 750 mg Salmon Flavored Pet Hemp CBD Drops are made with Hemp-derived CBD Isolate, the purest CBD extract available with a wild salmon flavor that your pets are sure to love.
Smokiez Pet Drops are a perfect addition to your pets day – They can simply be drizzled over meals, or distributed orally as drops. Smokiez Pet Drops are formulated for all animals with endocannabinoid systems. Our Pet drops contain only organic coconut oil, all-natural Salmon extract, and USA Grown Hemp-derived CBD Isolate. Comes in a 30ml, 750 mg dropper bottle. All of our CBD Isolate is THC-Free, and lab tested for purity. Contains 30 servings (droppers) of 25 mg CBD per bottle. Dropper Included.
FOR BEST RESULTS
In order to preserve freshness, store away from excessive heat, light, and humidity.
As with any supplement, consistency is key. Give to your pet daily as needed.
Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your CBD hemp extract oil.
For more information on Smokiez CBD, visit - https://smokiezcbd.com/about-cbd/
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
State License(s)
417152
10097228282D
CDPH-T00000220
PAAA-NJYD-EJWR
CGR25632
404R-00275
95048400048491208130