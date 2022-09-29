At Smokiez, we love our pets! If your furry friend is dealing with health or behavioral challenges, it is likely that CBD can be a fantastic resource. Our 750 mg Salmon Flavored Pet Hemp CBD Drops are made with Hemp-derived CBD Isolate, the purest CBD extract available with a wild salmon flavor that your pets are sure to love.



Smokiez Pet Drops are a perfect addition to your pets day – They can simply be drizzled over meals, or distributed orally as drops. Smokiez Pet Drops are formulated for all animals with endocannabinoid systems. Our Pet drops contain only organic coconut oil, all-natural Salmon extract, and USA Grown Hemp-derived CBD Isolate. Comes in a 30ml, 750 mg dropper bottle. All of our CBD Isolate is THC-Free, and lab tested for purity. Contains 30 servings (droppers) of 25 mg CBD per bottle. Dropper Included.



FOR BEST RESULTS

In order to preserve freshness, store away from excessive heat, light, and humidity.

As with any supplement, consistency is key. Give to your pet daily as needed.

Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your CBD hemp extract oil.



For more information on Smokiez CBD, visit - https://smokiezcbd.com/about-cbd/