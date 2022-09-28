Smokiez Green Apple flavored CBD Syrup is brand new and coming in hot! This pourable syrup is a delicious and easy way to accurately measure the amount of CBD you want to medicate with.



Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity hemp CBD isolate to ensure that you get the best tasting product.



Each syrup has 11 servings, coming out to about 20mg of CBD per serving. Our syrups come in five different flavors that will have your mouth watering!