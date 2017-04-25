About this product
About this strain
a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Pineapple Diesel’s effects include feeling energetic, uplifted, and talkative. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smyth Cannabis Co.
License(s)
- MA, US: MRN282815
- MA, US: MPN281746
- MA, US: MCN281411
- MA, US: MP281746
Notice a problem?Report this item