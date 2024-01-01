Root Beer Slush tastes exactly how you’d expect with a name like this! This pleasantly sweet sativa is just as calming as it is a pick-me-up. It’s sure to lighten your mood while also providing nice, relaxing bodily effects. You’ll find yourself reaching for Root Beer Slush at any time of the day.



​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.



Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

