Root Beer Slush tastes exactly how you’d expect with a name like this! This pleasantly sweet sativa is just as calming as it is a pick-me-up. It’s sure to lighten your mood while also providing nice, relaxing bodily effects. You’ll find yourself reaching for Root Beer Slush at any time of the day.

​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

Root Beer Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Root Beer x i95. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Root Beer Slush often tests at 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by In-House Genetics, Root Beer Slush features an aromatic profile rich in earthy, garlic, and diesel notes. The average price of Root Beer Slush typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Root Beer Slush's effects, flavors, and medical uses, but its balanced effects make it suitable for day and night. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Beer Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

