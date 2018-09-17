Stoned Ape Delta-8 & CBD Products - Free Shipping orders over $50
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Description
This isn’t your standard Hawaiian Snowcap. This disposable rechargeable pen features Canna River's proprietary profile—a blast of fruity slushy flavor using USP-grade terpenes. Canna River crafts all of these ready-to-use Highlighters using lab-tested Delta 8 and Delta 10 distillate.
Feel free to take your time enjoying your Highlighter. If it dies, recharge it and enjoy it until your cart is done. Then toss it and go on your way!
Specifications
Farm Bill Compliant
2.5 Grams of Delta 8 & Delta 10
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Non-GMO
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Hawaiian Snow effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
