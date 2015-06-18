Pennywise CO2 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 7%CBD 8%
Pennywise effects
307 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
