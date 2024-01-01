We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Southern Sky Brands
Mississippi Craft Cannabis*
32
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Vaping
THC lotions, creams, & patches
11 products
Lubricants & Oils
Massage & Intimacy Oil [1:2:2 THC:CBD:CBG] (324mg THC, 547mg CBD, 603mg CBG)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Sandalwood Bath Soak (109mg THC, 298mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Japanese Cherry Blossom Bath Soak (150mg THC, 205mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Rose Bath Soak (155.5mg THC, 330.8mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Orange Citrus Bath Soak (162mg THC, 397mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Eucalyptus Bath Soak (275mg THC, 339mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Honeydew Bath Soak
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Lavender Bath Soak (142mg THC, 301mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Jasmine Bath Soak (237mg THC, 347mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Balm (THC 500mg CBD 2500mg CBG 500mg)
by Southern Sky Brands
Balms
Bath Bombs (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)
by Southern Sky Brands
Home
Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Catalog
Topicals