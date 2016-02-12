About this product
About this strain
A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.
Purple Tangie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Inside each Space Coyote is a blend of quality full bud with delicious concentrates from your favorite extract brands. Our infused joints are super smooth, provide an incredible high, and most importantly deliver flavor profiles you’ve been missing in regular ol’ joints. We pride ourselves on giving you an excellent experience from smoke to high.