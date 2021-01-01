Loading…
SPOT

1:1 Vacation Blend Milk Chocolate (100mg CBD/100mg THC)

Spot's small batch chocolates are crafted with only two ingredients: French Couverture chocolate & hand-picked, sun-grown cannabis from organic farmers. We melt, precisely infuse, temper, and mold these chocolates for a delicious, full-spectrum experience that is second to none.

The balance of nature, equal parts Indica variety cannabis and CBD create a decidedly chill and relaxing high. Welcome to your vacation edibles.

100mg CBD & 100mg THC | 10 pieces | 10mg CBD & 10mg THC per piece
