Stash House
Strain Vapes Strawberry Cough Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Cough descended from a cross of a Haze cultivar and an unknown runt that had supposedly been grown near a strawberry patch. The strawberry flavor is undeniable in this profile, its as if you're right back in the field the first plant came from. Notes of pine, pepper and spice can be detected below the strawberry surface. Definitely a daytime variety, Strawberry Cough will put you in a place to get some work done.
Fragrance: Strawberry, pine and pepper
Effect: Focus and energy
Fragrance: Strawberry, pine and pepper
Effect: Focus and energy
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!