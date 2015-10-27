Loading…
Strawberry Cough descended from a cross of a Haze cultivar and an unknown runt that had supposedly been grown near a strawberry patch. The strawberry flavor is undeniable in this profile, its as if you're right back in the field the first plant came from. Notes of pine, pepper and spice can be detected below the strawberry surface. Definitely a daytime variety, Strawberry Cough will put you in a place to get some work done.

Fragrance: Strawberry, pine and pepper

Effect: Focus and energy

Strawberry Cough effects

Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
