About this product

Strawberry Cough descended from a cross of a Haze cultivar and an unknown runt that had supposedly been grown near a strawberry patch. The strawberry flavor is undeniable in this profile, its as if you're right back in the field the first plant came from. Notes of pine, pepper and spice can be detected below the strawberry surface. Definitely a daytime variety, Strawberry Cough will put you in a place to get some work done.



Fragrance: Strawberry, pine and pepper



Effect: Focus and energy