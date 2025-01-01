We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Stash
Fine Edibles & Concentrates
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
21 products
Rick Simpson Oil
Nookie Breath RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 71.4%
CBD 0.31%
Rick Simpson Oil
Cherry Pie Kush RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 54.9%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Hawaiian RSO Syringe 1g
by Stash
THC 608%
CBD 0%
Hash
Chernobyl Bubble Hash 1g
by Stash
THC 34.5%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Black Dog RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 669%
CBD 9.22%
Rick Simpson Oil
Hybrid Blend RSO 1g
by Stash
Solvent
CBD Death Star Diamonds 1g
by Stash
THC 18.5%
CBD 89.6%
Cartridges
Elevate Cartridge 1g
by Stash
THC 54%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Blackberry Cream RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 64.3%
CBD 0.24%
Rick Simpson Oil
Sativa Blend RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 63.4%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
2:1 Relieve Cartridge 1g
by Stash
THC 26.9%
CBD 55%
Rick Simpson Oil
Blue Dream RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 614%
CBD 4.8%
Solvent
50:1 Siskiyou Sour Diamonds 1g
by Stash
THC 2.74%
CBD 86.1%
Solvent
50:1 Blue Dream x Siskiyou Sour Diamonds 1g
by Stash
THC 2.98%
CBD 86.45%
Rick Simpson Oil
Black Diamond RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 732.2%
CBD 2.59%
Rick Simpson Oil
SPK RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 666%
CBD 4.66%
Hash
Forbidden Fruit Bubble Hash 1g
by Stash
THC 451%
CBD 2.8%
Solvent
DBLC Budder 1g
by Stash
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Tangelo Kush RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 667%
CBD 2.5%
Rick Simpson Oil
Sour Patch Kids RSO 1g (SPK)
by Stash
THC 66.6%
CBD 0.47%
Rick Simpson Oil
9 Pound Hammer RSO 1g
by Stash
THC 40.2%
CBD 40.1%
Home
Brands
Stash
Catalog
Concentrates