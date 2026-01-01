We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Leafly Picks
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Leafly Picks
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Help
STICKS
Oregon's Favorite Preroll
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
8 products
Gummies
🍌 STICKS Strawberry Banana Kush Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD -
Gummies
🍓 STICKS Oregon Strawberries Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD -
Gummies
🍉 STICKS Sour Melon Bomb Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD -
Gummies
🍒 STICKS Berry Belt Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD -
Gummies
🫐 STICKS Oregon Huckleberry Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD -
Gummies
🍎 STICKS Blackberry Pom Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD -
Gummies
🍑 STICKS Pacific Peach 1:1 Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD 100mg
Gummies
⚡️ STICKS Atomic Thunder Pop Gummies [100mg]
by STICKS
THC 100mg
CBD -
Home
Brands
STICKS
Catalog
Edibles