Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Dutch Delight x OG Chem Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
OG Chem effects
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
