Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Frosted Cherry Cookies Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Frosted Cherry Cookies effects
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
53% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
