Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Fruit Punch Panda Pen 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!
Fruit Punch effects
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
