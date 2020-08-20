Loading…
Logo for the brand Sticky Mantis

Sticky Mantis

Bubba Kush 2.0

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

Bubba Kush 2.0 effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
