Sticky Mantis
Bubba Kush 2.0
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Bubba Kush 2.0 effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!