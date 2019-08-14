About this product
· Taste: Floral, Sweet, Pine
· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
· Description: The Animal Mints high is just as delightful as the flavor, with long-lasting high that are perfect for kicking back after a long and stressful day.
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
