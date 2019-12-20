About this product
· Description: Our premium pre-rolls are infused with strain specific Live Resin, filled with indoor flower, and coated in Kief.
· Flower Taste: Fruity, Herbal, Citrus
LIIIT Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls Rolled in Kief - 1.3G
About this strain
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
