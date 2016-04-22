About this product
· Taste: Sweet, Musky, Berry
· Feeling: Uplifting, Creative, Relaxing
· Description: Known for its sweet flavor and hints of pine, this sativa is a fast hitting high perfect for a focused but relaxed head change to start your day.
About this strain
A mostly sativa hybrid from Snow High Seeds, Blueberry Blast is a the result of the famous Blueberry-Haze genetics of Blue Dream being pollinated by a Johnny Blaze male. These flowers smell strongly of blueberry, musk, and sweet candy, and taste like cedar and berries when smoked or vaped. A definite sativa effect is to be expected, with soaring, trippy highs that gradually fade into relaxation.
Blueberry Blast effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.