Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

--

GRAPE SODA / HYBRID



· Taste: Grape, Citrus, Pine

· Feeling: Euphoria, Focus, Happy

· Description: Grape Soda brings on the sweet grape tastes and accents them with citrus and pine for a flavorful experience. The high will have your mind gently slip from focus to relaxation, clearing away negative thoughts and worries from the day.