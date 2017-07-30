About this product
--
GRAPE SODA / HYBRID
· Taste: Grape, Citrus, Pine
· Feeling: Euphoria, Focus, Happy
· Description: Grape Soda brings on the sweet grape tastes and accents them with citrus and pine for a flavorful experience. The high will have your mind gently slip from focus to relaxation, clearing away negative thoughts and worries from the day.
About this strain
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
Grape Soda effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.