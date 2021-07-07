About this product
· Taste: Earthy, Woody, Pine
· Feeling: Happy, Euphoric, Sleepy
· Description: Mean and green this heavy Indica will have you feeling stoney and couch locked for hours.
About this strain
Incredible Hulk, also known as "The Hulk," is a sativa marijuana strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.
About this brand
