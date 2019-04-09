About this product
· Taste: Diesel, Fruity, Spicy
· Feeling: Calming, Euphoric, Relaxing
· Description: Purple Pie has a super sweet and spicy fruity grape flavor with a earthy exhale, a high that is perfect for kicking back at the end of a long and stressful day.
About this strain
Bred by Stoned Ninja, Purple Pie is a cross between a female GSC and a male Ninja Fruit. Purple Pie puts out beautiful purple buds thanks to its Ninja Fruit influences, while holding onto an absolutely potent high from both parents. Give Purple Pie a shot if you love old school purple genetics.
Purple Pie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.