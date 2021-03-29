About this product
SNOW CONE / HYBRID
· Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Lemon
· Feeling: Giggly, Tingly, Uplifting
· Description: The aroma has a herbal fruity overtone that’s earthy and spicy with hints of sour lemon and citrus. Snow Cone is perfect for any smoker who appreciates a happy high that lasts for hours on end, feel energized and lifted mere seconds after your first exhale.
About this strain
Snow Cone effects
12 people told us about effects:
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Cramps
8% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
8% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC