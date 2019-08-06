About this product
WATERMELON Z / INDICA
· Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Berry
· Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting
· Description: This mouthwatering strain is perfect for lazy nights on the couch.
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
About this brand
