THCA Mini Pre-rolls - Green Crack

by STNR Creations
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

THC-A Pre-Roll Product Details
Mary Jane Edition
7 Pre-Rolls per Container
.7 Grams per Pre-Roll
THC-A Pre-Rolls made from Hemp Flower

About this strain

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STNR Creations
STNR Creations
Shop products
An Exceptional Selection Of High-Quality Cannabinoid Products
STNR offers the best in high-quality cannabinoid products for customers across the United States. We are a leading website for all you Delta 8, THC-P, and Exotic Blends of Delta 8 vapes.
In addition to our exceptional line of cannabinoid products, we have our own Kratom Gummies, Accessories, Apparel, and Educational Resources to assist anyone in finding the right cannabinoid products for their wellness goals.

Delta 8 Products
We are the place to shop online for 2g disposable Delta 8 THC vape pens and Delta 8 vape carts. Shop our selection of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Delta 8 cartridges and disposables with confidence knowing that you are purchasing the best products on the market.

STNR also has our own line of Delta 8 gummies in wonderful fruit flavors. These are vegan and gluten free, and they are a favorite for customers across the country. For other options, try our Delta 8 shots and our classic Delta 8 pre-rolls (also known as caviar cones). Our pre-rolls are chief coated to perfection for your enjoyment!

Our Exotic Blends offers exceptional taste and vaping experience. These are 2.5gram disposables that come in our “Stoners Blend” formulation, providing a hard-hitting Delta 8 formula that provides fast effects.

Other Options
In addition to our Delta 8 products, we also offer Delta 9 Gummies and many other high-quality cannabinoid products. We are on the cutting edge of the market with our products that feature THC-P. As new cannabinoids become available, we continue to add to our inventory and provide our customers with new solutions and options with some of the strongest blends you can find.

Reach out to the team at STNR if you have any questions about our Delta 8, THC-P, or Exotic Blends. We are also accepting Delta 8 wholesale applications, just fill out the online form or contact us at 321-323-0531 for more information.

Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.
