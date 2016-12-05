Stone Age Gardens
Valley Girl
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Valley Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
21% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!