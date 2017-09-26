Loading…
Logo for the brand STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics-

STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics-

-BERRY WHITE- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Berry White high-quality Rick Simpson cannabis oil

Berry White effects

Reported by real people like you
770 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
