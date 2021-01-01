About this product

The PLENTY Vaporizer is an economically priced, powerful and robust hand-held device, comprising a Hot Air Generator and a Vaporization Unit (Filling Chamber with Cooling Coil and Mouthpiece). The PLENTY Vaporizer operates without any pumps or Balloons. This makes the device quiet and convenient to use. The highly efficient stainless steel Cooling Coil ensures a pleasant aromatic experience. The result is plenty of vapor with first class flavor.