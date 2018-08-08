Strain Apparel
Fire OG Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Look strong with our pullover hoodie crafted from our signature soft Eco Fleece. This hoodie is hard-core comfortable. The design is inspired by the strain known for being one of the strongest OG strains on the planet, Fire OG. With parents of OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush, this strain packs up to 22% THC!
Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable.
If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you!
Choose either zippered or pull-over styles
Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth
50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon
Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket
Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs
Set In Sleeves
Hoodie w/ Drawchords
Contains Organic & Recycled Materials
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
