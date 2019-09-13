Allies Cannabis and Herb Preroll - Herbalicious - 1 Gram
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
WHEN THEY WANT SWEET EARTHY FLAVORS
Tastes: For those who love the flavor of cannabis and want something savory and rich.
Feels: Nourishing
Contains: Purple Hindu Kush + Kief + Skullcap
When flavor matters most - you need Allies prerolls on your side!
We paired top quality sun grown indica cannabis with indica kief, plus a single medicinal herb chosen to enhance both flavor and effect.
The result is a unique preroll unlike any other on the market!
Allies prerolls are flavor focused, without sacrificing potency.
100% Herbal & Cannabis
No Artificial Flavors or Terpenes
A Preroll Created For Flavor Fanatics
A Whole New Smoking Experience
Shoppers are always searching for new smokables. Allies prerolls can offer customers something unique and exciting, by combining the cannabis they love with a single organic medicinal herb chosen to enhance flavor. Beyond terpenes - whole plant herbal allies! These flavor focused blends create a fun and new kind of smoking experience for your dispensary customers. Featuring flavors you just cannot find anywhere else!
To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.
The definitive preroll for those who love big flavor!
What's inside - .85% top shelf indica cannabis, 10% skullcap, and 5% indica cannabis kief - all lovingly rolled in a natural paper.
* Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
About this strain
Purple Hindu Kush
A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.
Purple Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
179 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
59% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
