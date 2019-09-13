About this product

WHEN THEY WANT SWEET EARTHY FLAVORS



Tastes: For those who love the flavor of cannabis and want something savory and rich.

Feels: Nourishing

Contains: Purple Hindu Kush + Kief + Skullcap



When flavor matters most - you need Allies prerolls on your side!



​We paired top quality sun grown indica cannabis with indica kief, plus a single medicinal herb chosen to enhance both flavor and effect.



The result is a unique preroll unlike any other on the market!

​Allies prerolls are flavor focused, without sacrificing potency.



100% Herbal & Cannabis

No Artificial Flavors or Terpenes

A Preroll Created For Flavor Fanatics

A Whole New Smoking Experience



Shoppers are always searching for new smokables. Allies prerolls can offer customers something unique and exciting, by combining the cannabis they love with a single organic medicinal herb chosen to enhance flavor. Beyond terpenes - whole plant herbal allies! These flavor focused blends create a fun and new kind of smoking experience for your dispensary customers. Featuring flavors you just cannot find anywhere else!



To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.



﻿The definitive preroll for those who love big flavor!​



What's inside - .85% top shelf indica cannabis, 10% skullcap, and 5% indica cannabis kief - all lovingly rolled in a natural paper.



*​ Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.